Teen seriously injured in crash; vehicle flipped into floodwater

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that injured a teenager.
The crash was near Grand Tower, Illinois on Route 3 near King’s Ferry Rd. around 10:01 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, a 16-year-old female, was driving an SUV northbound on Route 3 and as the vehicle approached King’s Ferry Rd. it abruptly left the roadway.
After the SUV left the roadway it overturned into floodwaters where officials said it became almost completely submerged.
The driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Officials said she was transferred to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
