Students rig high school election exposing security flaws in district’s system

BERKELEY, CA (KGO/CNN) - Two students at Berkeley High School are now in hot water for trying to rig their own election exposing huge gaps in the school district’s cyber security.
The movie “Election” spoofed how fiercely competitive high school elections can be.
Students at Berkeley High School are now buzzing about their recent election which ended in large scale voter fraud.
“Definitely no Russian meddling,” said John Villavicencio, student activities director.
Villavicencio noticed something was weird when two candidates for ASB president and vice president made a huge comeback during the voting period last month.
“They had 550 illegal votes in their favor,” said Villavicencio.
School officials said the two candidates logged themselves into the email accounts of their classmates to cast votes in their favor using a default password mostly every student knows.
“They were working hard at voter fraud,” Villavicencio said. “I don’t think someone would do that on purpose.”
The candidates were disqualified.
Malachi Wilk knows one of the students accused of voter fraud.
"It would've been better just to lose the right way, the clean way,” Wilk said. “Now it reflects bad on your character."
There’s no word yet on how the students will be disciplined for their actions.
"I'm glad it was a student election and not something more significant," said Sam Saxe-Taller, another student.
School officials are advising students to change their passwords.
