MoDOT using special equipment to alert drivers about work zones

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s Work Zone Awareness Week and the Missouri Department of Transportation is using special equipment to alert drivers of work zones and keep their staff out of harm’s way.
The Southeast District has 10 of automated flaggers, which can be set on a timer or controlled with a remotely from a safe distance.
One MoDOT worker said the automated flaggers make work zones more noticeable and gives them a few more seconds to respond to a dangerous situation.
Workers urge drivers buckle up, put their phones down and to drive slowly as the pass through the work zones.'
Nathan Ellgrean has more on this story tonight on Heartland News at 10.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.