KY inmate escapes correctional complex

CENTRAL CITY, KY (KFVS) - Law enforcement are on the lookout for an escaped inmate out of western Kentucky.
According to State Police, Charles Pedigo, 44, originally from Scottsville, Ky. escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City around 8:50 p.m.
Pedigo is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has a goatee and has a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm. On his right upper arm he has a tattoo of a dream catcher with an eagle.
He was in jail on assault charges and sentenced to 29 years and 1 day.
Pedigo has ties to Allen, Hardin, and Simpson counties. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police app.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.