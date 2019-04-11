Harrisburg man in custody, wanted for attempted murder after 2018 shooting

By Jasmine Adams | April 11, 2019 at 6:31 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 6:31 AM

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 11 Harrisburg, Illinois police officers took a man into custody in connection with a deadly 2018 shooting.

Officers said around 3:20 p.m. they were assisted by Saline County Deputies. Together officials arrested 33-year-old Alexander McWilliams, of Harrisburg.

Officers said he was wanted out of Saline County for attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

This stems from a July 2018 shooting of a man at a Harrisburg residence.

McWilliams was also wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation according to police.

Police said McWilliams was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Saline County Detention Center without bond.

