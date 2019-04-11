First Alert: Warm and windy day across the Heartland

(KFVS) - Expect wind, but warm temps today.
Lisa Michaels says this morning is warmer than the last few mornings, with temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Peaks of sunshine will be seen today, but clouds will continue to increase heading into the afternoon. It will be another warm day with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s, but very windy.
A wind advisory is issued until this evening for sustained winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts between 40-50mph.
This can cause loose objects outside to be blown around and even isolated power outages. Late this afternoon our western counties could see rain/storms.
Stronger storms will develop when a cold front pushes through the Heartland. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main impact being strong winds.
By Friday morning, the rain/storms should be out of the Heartland. Friday is looking to be a nice day to end the week with temps in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies.
Cooler air and storms will come back in this weekend during Saturday afternoon through Sunday. We will have to watch our southern counties for a chance of stronger storms.
