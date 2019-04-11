First Alert Thursday Outlook

A strong low pressure area spinning through the upper Midwest today will create windy and warm conditions in our region. Wind Advisories are in effect through this evening: southerly winds could gust to 40 or 50 mph at times. Despite the strong system to our north…we should stay dry for most of the day…with a line of showers and thunderstorms holding off until late afternoon or evening when it should translate through from west to east. The severe weather threat looks pretty low in general, although there is a slight risk (from SPC) from I-64 northward into IL and IN. Having said that, there will be very strong winds just off the surface so even just some heavy showers could bring damaging wind gusts down to the surface as the line moves through. Showers and storms should keep moving across the area overnight and should be moving out by Friday morning…leaving behind a breezy but pleasant day on Friday.