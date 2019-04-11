Carbondale man sentenced 8 years in prison for rape

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced Thursday, April 11, to the Illinois Department of Corrections for criminal sexual assault that was reported in February 2017.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr, Paul E. Jennings, 44, pleaded guilty, on January 16, 2019, to the rape of a 16-year old female.
A judge sentenced Jennings to eight years in prison, followed by three years to life mandatory supervised release. The States Attorney’s Office states Jennings will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.
In a release from Carr’s office, the victim reported to Carbondale Police that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who offered her money if she helped him paint his house.
The victim told police she was going to use the money to purchase a train ticket.
After making some painting preparations and walking to an area liquor store, the victim stated Jennings raped her, despite her repeatedly telling him no.
The Carbondale Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Blomer was responsible for the prosecution.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.