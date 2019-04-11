18 burglaries across southeast MO solved, 1 man arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is incarcerated at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
Sheriff’s Department officials said 25-year-old Eric Shayne Maldonado was arrested for burglary and stealing.
They also said with his arrest, 18 burglaries have been cleared.
Officials said multiple business burglaries have occurred in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry Counties.
In Cape Girardeau County, burglaries were reported at Reis Meat Processing, The Pie Safe, and Fruitland Hardware.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, and Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-county investigation.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of misdemeanor stealing against Maldonado.
Officials said an arrest warrant for Maldonado was issued on Wednesday April 10.
More charges are expected to be filed by Perry, Stoddard, Bollinger, and Scott Counties.
His bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.