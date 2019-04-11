Breezy Day!

A warmer morning with temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Peaks of sunshine can be seen today, but clouds will continue to increase heading into the afternoon. It will be another warm day with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s, but very breezy. A wind advisory is issued until this evening for sustained winds of 25-35mph and gusts between 40-50mph. This can cause loose objects outside to be blown around and even isolated power outages. Late this afternoon our western counties could see rain/storms moving in, but stronger storms will develop as a cold front will push through the Heartland. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main impact being strong winds.