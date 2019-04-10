Your Wednesday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing sunny skies and very warm temperatures across the area. The mild temperatures will continue this evening as clouds increase across the area. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very breezy. There will be a slight chance of storms late in the day across our western counties. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will gust over 40MPH at times.
Storms will become more likely Thursday night as a cold front moves through the area. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being strong winds.
