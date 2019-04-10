Former high school fishing coach indicted by Grand Jury on child porn charges

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is facing child pornography charges according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
John Parks, 56, was indicted by a Grand Jury on Friday, April 5 on 9 counts of possession of portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
A felony warrant was issued on Tuesday, April 9 and Parks was found on Wednesday, April 10.
In February, Parks was arrested on multiple possession of child porn charges after detectives found data storage devices belonging to Parks.
Parks was booked into the McCracken County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
