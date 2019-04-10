Toddler rides in style to surgery at Perry Co., MO hospital

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A toddler was riding in style to surgery at Perry County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 10.
Ella drove a kid-sized Jeep down the hallways of the hospital before she was going to surgery.
PCMH was inspired by children that rode to surgery at the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis so they decided to implement their own fun vehicles for the children.
“This helps alleviate stress and anxiety for both the child and parents,” PCMH Marketing Coordinator Kelli Behrle said.
Ella was the first child to ride a fun vehicle at PCMH and the hospital plans on doing this with other patients in the future.
