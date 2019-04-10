Sunny, Even Warmer, and Breezy Day

A cooler start than the past few days with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Lots of sun is in store again today but with warmer temps as well as we will get into the upper 70s and low 80s! Breezy conditions will be the main story starting today. Winds will be picking up during the day with gusts as high as 30mph. Tomorrow, Thursday, wind gusts could reach between 40-50mph.