Students to perform “Mamma Mia!” at Cape Central H.S.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Central High School (CHS) students are set to perform in the musical “Mamma Mia!” for their spring production.
“Mamma Mia!” is a musical based on the songs of ABBA that tells the story of a bride-to-be, Sophie, who is trying to figure out the identity of her father.
The story takes place on a Greek island where romance and comedy intermix with music and a flare of the 70s.
CHS students will be singing and dancing their rolls or working behind the curtain with creating the sets and changing the scenes.
The “Mamma Mia!” performance is set for Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Richard Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Central High School.
The musical starts at 7 p.m. each night.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $7 for students.
To order tickets and pick your seat click here.
