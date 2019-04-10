10 Southeast students recieve ‘Power of Women’ scholarships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Ten Southeast Missouri State University students were honored on Wednesday, April 10 during the eighth annual Power of Women luncheon at the Show Me Center.
Recepients include: Lauren Cooper of O’Fallon, Illinois; Alexis Dilg of Yorkville, Illinois; Ellen Gieselman of St. Louis, Missouri; Grace Grzywa of Fenton, Missouri; McKayla Hunt of Bell City, Missouri; Johanna Oster of Fenton, Missouri; Naima Peuly of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Emily Sanders of Caruthersville, Missouri; Emilia Schempp of Normal, Illinois; and Logan Wascher of Gibson City, Illinois.
The scholarship is awarded to those who demonstrate a passion for a life of service, are attending Southeast full time and have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 grade point average, according to the university.
