Sign up time for Wonder Trek summer camp at Fitness Plus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fitness Plus offers Kids Camp again this summer and it’s called “Wonder Trek” Kids Camp.
“Wonder Trek” summer camp is offered from Monday, May 20 through Wednesday, August 14. Every week, the theme will focus around different fantasy worlds from great literature, films, and TV cinema.
Kids ages 6 – 12 have the opportunity to spend time with their peers in a unique environment. Every day is jam-packed with exciting games, team-building activities, creative crafts and experiments, fitness, and endless play.
Children ages 13 – 16 may be considered to attend camp as Counselors-in-Training with approval from the Recreation Attendant.
Personal swim lessons may be chosen as an optional program that may be added to the child’s Summer Camp experience. A separate registration form will be required to register for this add-on program. Swim lessons will be billed separately. Spots are limited so register early to ensure your child’s spot.
Fitness Plus members and Saint Francis Healthcare System employees can early register right now. Non-member registration begins April 15. Member rates will be charged for children who are members and for those children who have at least one parent who is a member. Non-Member rates will be charged for children who are not a member and do not have a parent that is a member.
A non-refundable deposit equal to the first week of camp per child is due at the time of registration and will be deducted from the total amount due. After care is provided in Kids Plus. After 6 p.m., regular Kids Plus fees apply.
Call Rachel Thompson, Recreation Attendant, at 573- 331-5963 for pricing information. Click here to download the registration form or pick up a copy at the Fitness Plus Service Desk, fill out and return to Fitness Plus.
