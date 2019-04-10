Heartland professor excited to teach students on black hole

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Scientists released the first ever picture of a black hole, an image they actually took two years ago.
Black holes create a massive gravitational field so strong, it draws in everything around it, even light. This one is at the center of a galaxy called m-87 about 54 million light years away.
To get the image, scientists combined the power of eight radio telescopes.
Southeast Missouri State University professor Michael Cobb said he's excited to see what's next for the research.
"We know that black holes can carry charge we know that they rotate and we know that they drag space and time around with it and if you could develop observational techniques that could measure those kind of things that would be very exciting,” said Cobb.
Cobb said he’s excited to teach his students more about the black hole now that there is a picture. The project’s director says the process allows us to see what they thought was unseeable.
