President Trump signs executive action on oil, gas industry

CROSBY, TX (KLTV) - President Donald Trump spoke in Texas today about an executive action to boost the oil and gas industry.
Trump said the executive action will cut through permit delays so oil and natural gas workers can get to work faster. He touted the action, saying it would lead to progress, “Getting our country the respect it deserves again.” He said that his administration has ended the war on American energy, and has created over 5.5 million jobs, including 60,000 new oil and gas pipeline jobs.
The president said that he is getting miners and steelworkers back to work by “crushing the clean energy act” of the previous administration.
“We have the cleanest oil and water in the world, they say. I want that. People don’t understand that about us,” he added.
Trump was expected to order the Environmental Protection Agency to issue new guidance that states will have to follow to comply with the Clean Water Act, while speaking at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center in the Crobsy.
A second executive order will streamline the process for infrastructure projects that cross international borders. The U.S. State Department will be directed to speed up the permit process for cross-border energy projects to 60 days. The current permitting process for pipelines and electricity transmission lines between the U.S., Mexico and Canada can take years.
The IOUE will sign the Pledge to American Workers, the president said, pledging to train over 500,000 new workers for “the jobs of tomorrow.”
While on the podium, the president called Governor Greg Abbott one of his all-time favorite governors. He then called Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office George P. Bush up from the audience to the podium unexpectedly, laughingly saying he wanted to meet, “the only Bush who likes me,” and adding, “he is a friend of my son.” The men exchanged a few words and shook hands.
As he concluded his speech he said to the union workers that their work on pipes and beams and other similar jobs, “make this country run, and make this country great. You understand that, you take pride in your work. Our country takes pride in you.”
He then walked from the podium over to the table where he signed the executive order.
KLTV’s Blake Holland and Ryan Ordmandy followed the president live from Crosby. See live updates below.
We will bring you the latest on the president’s visit at KLTV.com and KTRE.com. Get live coverage throughout the day on East Texas Now.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.