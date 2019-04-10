Police: Woman arrested on drug charges claimed people were trying to harm her

WEAKLEY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A woman is in police custody after being arrested on Sunday, April 7 by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Deputies said at 9:30 p.m. the department was notified of a female near the 1600 block of highway 124 near Greenfield being chased by someone.
When deputies arrived they came into contact with 53-year-old Janet Trull.
Deputies said she stated that people were trying to harm her. Deputies described Trull as very paranoid. She was talking fast and not making much sense according to according to deputies.
Trull gave the deputy consent to look in her purse and a baggie of methamphetamine was found inside.
The baggie contained over a gram of methamphetamine. Trull was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
