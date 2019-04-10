Murray State signs articulation agreement with WKCTC

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - An articulation agreement between Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College was signed on Tuesday, April 9.
WKCTC students who have earned an associate’s degree will have a seamless transfer process into Murray State’s nonprofit leadership studies program.
“This is another step in our partnership with Murray State University and our regional outreach to help our students find success through coursework in business, criminal justice and a substance abuse recovery coach to finish an associate degree and complete a four-year degree.” said Dr. David Heflin, WKCTC vice president of academic affairs. “We’re excited and look forward to more memorandums of agreement that will benefit our students as they continue on their educational pathway.”
“The articulation reflects the growing demand for professional training in leadership and management of nonprofit organizations,” Weber said. “According to the most recent data available, there are over 19,000 nonprofits in Kentucky and over 19 percent of recent postsecondary graduates held positions within these nonprofits. The nonprofit sector is one of the largest employers, both regionally and nationally, and this articulation thus provides pathways for employment in a dynamic and meaningful labor market."
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.