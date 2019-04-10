Mashed potato mystery in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WJTV/CBS) - Mystery mashed potatoes are popping up on peoples’ porches in the Belhaven Community and no, that’s not a typo.
The neighbors are confused. While some think it’s a just a prank, others are scared the potatoes might be poisoned.
Who leaves mashed potatoes on someone’s front porch? It’s the question they are asking after finding themselves the recipient of this bizarre side dish.
Jordan Lewis had mashed potatoes left on his car.
“This neighborhood does a lot of quirky things. We decorate road signs, we put Christmas trees in our potholes, so it’s not surprising at all,” Lewis said. “That’s why I love this neighborhood because they do so many strange things, but it’s definitely one of the weirdest things I’ve seen since living in Jackson.”
After posting to Facebook, Lewis found she wasn’t alone.
“They’ve found it on their mailboxes on their cars,” she said. “So, we don’t know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers and decided to share.”
“whoever was behind the mashed potato mystery was driving all over Belhaven, putting several houses and even streets in between his vehicle,” Margaret-Ann Carter said.
“I got up and was headed to work 7 o’clock and there was just a Styrofoam bowl of mashed potatoes on the doorsteps right there,” Sebastian Bjernegard said.
Stepping out and narrowly missing the bowl, Bjernegard didn’t think twice about it, but as news traveled on social media, people hastily started forming their own theories of a mashed potato maniac.
“Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals,” he said. “I didn’t taste it. I have a three-second rule so I didn’t touch it but some people were worried.”
Others saw it as a harmless prank and wondered what the person behind the potatoes will come up with next.
“I hope they just keep doing stuff like this, I know I wonder what they’ll do next. Like, a while Thanksgiving meal?”
The neighbors said there was no need to involve law enforcement on a harmless prank.
