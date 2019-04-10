A man at the right place at the right time saves a life

(KFVS) - A man was saved from a heart attack in Florida after help from a member of OneBlood.
While at a gym in Palm Bay, Fl, Sam Palacio, a Donor Services Team Leader and Phlebotomist at OneBlood, performed CPR on a man suffering a massive heart attack according to OneBlood officials.
Palacio administered chest compressions for around 15 minutes, OneBlood officials said. That’s when paramedics arrived.
Mike DuBois was the man in need. OneBlood officials said he was rushed to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
OneBlood officials said doctors found out DuBois had 100 percent blockage of an artery to his heart. Doctors inserted a stent to clear the blockage.
Doctors told DuBois that if it was not for Palacio he would not have survived, officials said.
After his life was saved DuBois went searching for the person who helped give him a second chance.
OneBlood officials said it was on their ’Big Red Bus’ that the mystery was solved.
DuBois’ best friend said he knew Palacio because he was a long-time blood donor where Palacio works.
OneBlood officials brought the two men together. You can watch that interaction here.
