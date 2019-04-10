1 man dead after Harrisburg, IL Police respond to shooting, investigation underway

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Harrisbug, Illinois Police said they responded to a shooting on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:07 p.m.
Police said the shooting was at the corner of Virginia St. and Wesbeter St.
When officers got to the scene police said an adult man was found unresponsive.
The man was taken to an area medical center whre he was later pronounced dead, officers said.
The name of the man is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
According to police they were assisted by the Eldorado Police Department, Saline County Sheriffs Department, Illinois State Police Zone 7 and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saline County Central Dispatch at 1-628-252-8661.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.