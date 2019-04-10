First Alert: Sun will warm up a cooler morning

(KFVS) - We have a cooler start to the morning. Temperatures are in the mid 40s to low 50s.
Lisa Michaels says breezy conditions will be the main story starting today. Winds will be picking up during the day with gusts as high as 30mph.
Today we’ll have lots of sun and warmer temps. We’ll get into the upper 70s and low 80s!
Hang on to your hats folks. Thursday, wind gusts could reach between 40-50mph.
Cloud cover will increase tomorrow causing temps to be a few degrees cooler. We are watching the late afternoon and evening hours for some strong/severe storms possible.
Strong gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary hazards.
Cooler temps will move in by the weekend, but rain and possibly even storm chances return as well.
