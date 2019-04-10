Elected Leaders take crash course on disaster response

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - After a flood or severe storm residents often look to their elected leaders for vital information, and that is why dozens of them got a crash course.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and others spent the day learning alongside the men and women dedicated to keeping their communities safe.
“You’ve got to have plan before it happens and a plan after it happens," he said.
Kyle Schott with Catholic Charities helped get a grant to fund this event said whether it’s an earthquake, tornado or flood city leaders need to know exactly what’s going on.
“They need to be on top of what to do so there is not miscommunication given to the general public," Schott said.
With eyes to the sky, elected officials from across southeast Missouri learned about the latest tools used by first responders.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Dillow calls this kind of training essential especially when seconds count.
“If there is a major disaster such as an earthquake this type of equipment is in our region and we don’t have to wait for it to come from a federal team," he said.
Mayor Fox said, this conference will help him and his city be more prepared the next time disaster hits.
“I hope to get out of it, is, to reinforce to our city council that we have a plan in place," said the Mayor.
