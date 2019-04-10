Do not let your cat near Easter Lilies

“Prevention is definitely the key,” Patke stated. “Even for our Bing (clinic cat) we want to make sure we don’t have any Easter Lilies in the area. We can’t prevent him from eating them. If you do have them, maybe keep them in an area where the cat won’t get them. If it’s indoors, maybe keep them in certain rooms of the house or just don’t have them in general. If they’re outside, we can’t control what our neighbors have but just limit or watch where our cats are going.”