Do not let your cat near Easter Lilies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - With warmer weather upon us, flowers are in bloom and more and more people are spending time outdoors.
It’s not just humans venturing out though as cats are getting some outside time as well. Unfortunately, there is one plant that a cat should not get near as it could cause major difficulties and even could cause death.
Heartland News talked with Cape Small Animal Clinic Dr. Loni Patke who said it’s important that you know where your cat is going outside.
"There's a lot of things they can come in contact with," Patke said. "As curious as they are, we can't always stop them. Easter Lilies are one of those items, either in the house or outside. They can be very toxic to cats."
Patke said any part of the plant can be poisonous to them and it's best to just stay away from it.
“Even just half of a leaf can be very toxic to them,” Patke explained. “When we are looking at the entire plant, we can see that the flowers may be more toxic but the entire plant itself can be very toxic to cats. It can cause kidney disease which can be extremely deadly.”
There are signs to look for to let you know that your cat may have ate part of the plant. Patke said within the first 2 to 12 hours they might have vomiting, anorexia or lethargy.
"Usually between 2 to 3 days after eating that, they can develop kidney disease," Patke added. "It can be very, very harmful for them."
Overall, Patke said it’s best if you know where cat is and take precautions to keep them away from Easter Lilies.
“Prevention is definitely the key,” Patke stated. “Even for our Bing (clinic cat) we want to make sure we don’t have any Easter Lilies in the area. We can’t prevent him from eating them. If you do have them, maybe keep them in an area where the cat won’t get them. If it’s indoors, maybe keep them in certain rooms of the house or just don’t have them in general. If they’re outside, we can’t control what our neighbors have but just limit or watch where our cats are going.”
