Deputies: Moped crash leaves 1 man injured

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash on Tuesday, April 9 left one man with injuries in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies were called to the 3000 block of Cairo Rd for a single vehicle crash.
Deputies determined that 33-year-old Sean Courneen was driving a moped while traveling on Cairo Road.
Courneen entered into a curve but did not have the moped under proper control and the vehicle entered into the oncoming lane of traffic.
Deputies said In order to avoid a collision he swerved, causing him to lay the moped down in the roadway.
Courneen was transported to and area medical center for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.
Courneen was cited into court for operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license. The McCracken Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy EMS.
