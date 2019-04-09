Deaconess program donating AEDs to first responders

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - The Deaconess HeartSaver program is donating AEDs to first responders who need them the most.
20 portable AEDs were given to eight different area emergency responders at Deaconess Gateway on Tuesday. The AEDs will go to rural counties in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.
First responders say that the donated devices are a vital life saving tool to have when responding in rural areas.
“It’s extraordinarily important for us to have these tools and this medical equipment when we’re first on scene because we can start emergency help in a sudden cardiac event," explains Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Deborah Borchelt. "These AEDs can help people survive a sudden cardiac event. Where, without these, all we can do is CPR. And honestly, that’s just not enough a lot of times to help somebody survive.”
HeartSaver raised money to purchase the AEDs through grants and out of pocket donations. HeartSaver has donated over 330 AEDs that have been placed in first responder vehicles, community centers, and other gathering places throughout the Tri-State.
