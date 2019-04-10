City of West Frankfort appoints new acting police chief

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Changes were made at a regularly scheduled council meeting in West Frankfort, Illinois.
The council’s meeting minutes said they accepted the retirement of Mike Irwin as Chief of the West Frankfort Police Department.
This retirement went into affect immediately.
The council also approved to appoint John Prudent as acting Chief of the West Frankfort Police Department according to the minutes.
The meeting was at 6 p.m. on April 9.
