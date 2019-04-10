Artificial sweetener found in gum, certain peanut butters can be deadly for dogs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Most dog owners have know not to feed their canine chocolate, but did you know that certain types of peanut butter can also poison your dog?
If you own a dog get to know this word: Xylitol.
The artificial sweetener found in things like sugar-free gum, candy, toothpaste and a few brands of peanut butter with less sugar.
Dr. Loni Patrki, a veterinarian at the Cape Small Animal Clinic, says Xylitol is at the top of the list of things not to feed your canine because it can quickly lead to liver failure and even death.
Joe Busby says he has given peanut butter as a treat to his two Pomeranians, Georgie and Frankie, but now he plans to read the ingredients label to make sure toxic sweetener is not listed.
“It’s just for the health of your animals and just so you don’t get outrageous vet bills too because you don’t realize how expensive dogs are until you get them,” Busby said. “Yeah, I am going to try not to have those products in my house at all. Definitely taking care of stuff before and being preventative is way cheaper than reacting.”
Some common signs that your dog could be poisoned by Xylitol include vomiting, lack of energy and seizures.
If that happens call and take your dog to the vet immediately because there are ways to reverse the problem and depending on the treatment it could cost a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.
Some peanut butter brands that are known to have Xylitol as an ingredient include Nuts 'N More, Go Nuts Co, No Cow, P28, and Nutty By Nature from Krush Nutrition.
