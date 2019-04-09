What you need to know for honey bee season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Honey bee season has just started in southeast Missouri. With warmer weather now upon us, the queen bees begin laying up to 2,000 eggs per day. The colonies begin to raise new queens for the year and start swarming.
“Everything is taking off,” Stevens’ Bee Company owner Cory Stevens said. “Whenever you see flowers opening up, it’s time. Nectar and pollen coming in is what stimulates honey bees to swarm. So they are going gangbusters nowadays.”
Stevens has been working with bees for more than 13 years and is currently the President of the Missouri State Beekeepers Association where he shares insights and ideas with other beekeepers and informs the general public about the benefit of bees.
"I keep colonies around here; mainly on friends properties," Stevens stated. "We raise honey bee queens. Mites have decimated our local bee populations. So we are working with stock resistant to mites."
Stevens is now in full swing working with his apiaries and has even began to field some calls on swarms in public areas.
“I caught the first one (swarm) Saturday. I caught one yesterday too,” Stevens mentioned. “So Southeast Missouri, you are definitely going to start seeing some swarms. Over the next couple weeks, that will move north and you’ll start seeing more in Northern Missouri.”
Seeing swarms of honey bees is a natural process for reproduction.
"Nectar and pollen, whenever everything starts blooming in the Spring-time, that triggers them in wanting to swarm," Stevens explained. "Swarming is their natural means of reproduction. So basically, they are taking one colony and making two or even three or four colonies out of it. So they are just reproducing."
Unfortunately, sometimes the honey bees pick a location to swarm at that isn't a friendly location in populated areas.
“They’ll all take off out of the colony and the sky will be black at times with bees,” Stevens said. “Then they pick a random location. Sometimes on a side of a car, I have had them on a four-wheeler tire and on a bush. Then they all congregate.”
Stevens said it's important that if you come across a swarm of bees to not panic.
“They’re not normally aggressive whenever they swarm, whenever there is a big ball of bees hanging,” Stevens informed. “I wouldn’t advise spraying them. Don’t shoot them with a water hose. Just get a hold of a beekeeper, local law enforcement or pest control places will have beekeeping contacts.”
He adds that the honey bees are very beneficial to people as they are the world's most important pollinator of food crops.
“About 1/3 of the food you eat is insect pollinated,” Stevens stated. “So if you take out everything that honey bees provide for us then our diets get rather bland for us. They are pretty important.”
For more information on bees or if you need a swarm picked up, you can search the Missouri State Beekeepers Association here to find a local beekeeper in your area.
