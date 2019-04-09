What you need to know April 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 9.
Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning.
Lisa Michaels says they are ranging from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Areas of patchy to dense fog can be expected across the Heartland this morning.
Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, allowing temps to dip into the 40s by Wednesday morning.
You can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with temps even warmer in the mid to upper 70s, but strong winds will be picking up later during the day.
Thursday afternoon and evening we are watching the chance of a few strong storms with main impacts being the gusty winds as of now. We will become cooler heading into the weekend with another chance of rain on Sunday.
- As Illinois becomes the first Midwest state to raise the buying age for tobacco, local businesses are feeling the impact.
- Heartland News got its first look at the site of a potential medical marijuana cultivation facility and dispensary in Missouri.
- A Lowes, Kentucky man has been arrested on drug-related charges on Monday, April 8.
- DMV’s are at risk of closing after a push from Missouri lawmakers to raise fees.
An Uber driver was arrested after police say he tried to burgle his passengers.
A high school baseball field in Connecticut needs repairs after police say it was set on fire.
