Tunnel Hill soldier earns honors with IL National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - A Tunnel Hill, Illinois soldier has won an award with the Ill. National Guard.
Sgt. Ezra Hunter took the title of Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and also was the overall top scoring individual. The Sgt. is a Rifle Squad Leader for Company A, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment.
The Guard hosted competitors from the Army and Air National Guards as well as Soldiers of the Polish Armed Forces during its Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles on April 4-7.
The Best Warrior Competition’s winner in the Soldier of the Year category was Senior Airmen Jacob Mullen, of Mapleton.
“For it being the first time being able to integrate into the competition from the Air Force side of it, it was an incredible experience,” said Mullen.
