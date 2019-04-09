Tracking very strong winds and possible severe storms later this week

After a gorgeous afternoon, we will have another dry day on tap for Wednesday too. Winds will become a little more breezy through the day tomorrow, but highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the area. Very strong winds expected on Thursday ahead of our next system. Winds could gust over 45 mph through the day. Showers and thunderstorms will push into the western half of the Heartland through the evening hours and then continue to spread eastward into the night. We are watching for the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday evening into Thursday night.