Sunny and Warm Day

Temps are a bit cooler this morning than yesterday ranging from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Areas of patchy to dense fog can be expected across the Heartland this morning. Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Another mostly clear night ahead will allow temps to become even cooler in the 40s by Wednesday morning. You can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with temps even warmer in the mid to upper 70s, but strong winds will be picking up later during the day.
Thursday afternoon and evening we are watching the chance of a few strong storms with main impacts being the gusty winds as of now. We will become cooler heading into the weekend with another chance of rain on Sunday.
-Lisa
