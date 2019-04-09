Sen. Durbin addresses ISP Trooper death and highway safety with IDOT

WASHINGTON, DC (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke with Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Secretary Omer Osman and Director of IDOT’s Office of Highways Paul Loete about what IDOT is doing to prevent roadside deaths.
Three Illinois State troopers have been hit and killed this year by vehicles on the side of the road.
Sen. Durbin has urged IDOT to spend resources to better educate the public about the state’s Move Over law and offered to assist by pushing for increased funding for highway safety grants.
“It was good to speak with IDOT leadership today," said Durbin. "Illinois passed a law nearly 20 years ago that was supposed to make the roads safer for police and other emergency responders, and we have to do a better job educating the public about protocols on the highway. The deaths of these three heroes is a tragedy, and I’m committed to helping improve highway safety in Illinois any way I can in Congress.”
On the Senate floor, Durbin paid tribute to Illinois State Troopers Brooke Jones-Story, Jerry Ellis, and Chris Lambert, all who have died this year being struck by vehicles on the side of the highway.
