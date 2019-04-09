Semi truck fire on southbound I-69 restricts traffic

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A semi truck fire has traffic restricted on Interstate 69 at the 86 mile marker in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials, southbound traffic is impacted as of 8 a.m.
Officials said this is in the Stevens Cut area between Dawson Springs and Princeton.
Crews are preparing to remove the truck. KYTC personnel said there is some pavement damage from the fire that will have to be repaired.
Traffic will be blocked within the hour according to officials. It will be blocked for about two hours to allow recovery of the truck and to allow pavement repairs.
A detour is available via KY 109 Southbound at the Dawson Springs Exit to US 62 westbound to return to I-69 at the KY 91 Princeton Exit.
