Protecting your pets from heartworms in warmer weather

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The warmer season is on it’s way and so are mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes can mean heartworms for your pets. Pets can only get heartworms after being bit by infected mosquitoes.
Workers with the Humane Society of Missouri said there are a few things pet owners need to know to keep their favorite furry family member healthy.
Heartworms are parasites that can live in the major organs of an animal’s body.
The risk for heartworms is always present, especially in the Midwest and in warmer months.
Heartworms are possible for indoor and outdoor pets.
Symptoms can go unnoticed for months. They often start with a cough and transition into more extreme things like exercise intolerance, shortness of breath, nosebleeds and, eventually, collapse due to complete blockage of blood flow to the heart.
Dogs can be treated for heartworm disease but the process can take from six to eight weeks. There is no effective treatment for heartworms in cats.
Puppies and kittens should begin heartworm prevention medication at eight weeks old. Dogs should be tested prior to starting heartworm preventatives, or if they are less than six months of age, they should be tested once they reach six months of age.
April is National Heartworm Awareness Month. Learn more about prevention here.
