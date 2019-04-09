Pregnant woman shot, killed in apparent home invasion in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WKYT) - A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died after being shot in Anderson County.
Lawrenceburg police said they received a call about a possible home invasion on Saffell Street around 6 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man and a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds, WKYT reported.
Police said the woman and her baby died at the hospital. The woman was in her third trimester. Police described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.
Police think a third person is responsible for the shooting.
All Anderson County Schools were delayed two hours because of the shooting investigation.