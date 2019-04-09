Old Town Cape maintains accredited status

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Old Town Cape was re-accredited nationally and in the state as a Main Street community.
They received the re-accreditation after a program visit from representatives of National Main Street Center and Missouri Main Street Connection. Accreditation is the highest level a downtown revitalization program can achieve.
To receive national and state accreditation, a community has to meet or exceed the 10-point criteria established by the National Main Street Center.
The criteria covers different aspects of revitalization work. It ensures a broad-based community support for the program, a strong historic preservation ethic, active Board of Directors and committees, as well as other technical aspects that help the program function at a high level.
The accreditation process includes a self-evaluation and submission of materials from the program that support their work for each criteria. It’s followed by a site visit for meetings with program staff, Board, committee members and city officials.
