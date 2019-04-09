Need for counselors in schools grows rapidly due to kids at risk

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of children and teens in the U.S. who visited emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts has doubled.
Local educators tell us the need for counselors in schools continue to grow at a faster rate than schools can meet.
"There have been suicides completed because of bullying,” said Dr. Sharon Braun, the Director of Public Relations and Special Projects and Community Counseling Center.
They provide counselors to schools in the area. "Now it's just like you can't get enough help,” said Dr. Braun.
She said it’s getting more challenging to fulfill educators’ requests for more help.
"In the schools we start out with one counselor, two counselors. But that number just keeps increasing, to where we have several counselors in the schools already,” said Dr. Braun.
One of the Community Counseling Center’s staff members works as the Crisis Counselor for Cape Girardeau Public Schools and meets with students who have suicidal thoughts or self-harm.
"Does it happen every day? No. But is it a growing need and a growing concern that we want to make sure we’re on top of? Absolutely,” said Mandy Keys, Assistant Superintendent of Special Services.
Some of the main reasons students come to counselors for are anxiety, depression, high levels of stress, and thinking about where they are going after college.
"I think that there have always been students who have experienced trauma in their lives, but I think the likelihood of that to occur is increasing rapidly in our communities,” said Keys.
But the main culprit she’s noticed is social media.
"Most students maybe aren’t always aware that what they’re saying in a written format can really impact somebody’s life,” said Keys.
And she said recently, they’ve seen younger kids at risk.
"They don’t have a way to manage those emotions they maybe aren’t’ getting the treatment they need to manage the way that they feel. And so that’s the only way that they know to get out,” said Keys.
"It’s disconcerning. It’s saddening. I think that we all wish that it would be a different story,” said Dr. Braun.
According the Keys, Cape Public Schools provide suicide prevention training to students and staff and will include parents soon.
