Murray State University announces alumni awards

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Educators and professionals across the region will be recognized at the 35th annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture, hosted by Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services. It will take place on Tuesday, April 30.
The event is scheduled to take place in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center from 5–7 p.m.
After a public nomination process, the committee met and selected the following individuals to receive the college’s alumni awards:
- Outstanding Early Childhood Teacher: Kimberly Nantz, Hendron Lone Oak Elementary School
- Outstanding Elementary School Teacher: Stephanie Laird, Heath Elementary School
- Outstanding Middle School Teacher: Lori Hyde, Lone Oak Middle School
- Outstanding High School Teacher: Justin Scott, Murray High School
- Outstanding Education Administrator: Stephen Ybarzabal, Clark Elementary School
- Outstanding Education Support Staff: Chiffon Winston, McNabb Elementary School
- Outstanding Service Professional: Terra Bryan, Fulton Independent School District
Murray State adds the awardees are effective leaders, helpful teammates and inspiring mentors.
The public is invited to attend the lecture and dinner. Visit murraystate.edu/sparks to RSVP for the Sparks Lecture by Monday, April 15.
