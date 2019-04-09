More than $200,000 worth of meth discovered during traffic stop

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested three people on drug charges in Callaway County.
Highway Patrol officials said 5.8 pounds of methamphetamine were uncovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.
Officers arrested Quayde Kelly, 25, and Dnasia Chism, 29, both of Evansville, Indiana and Myrtis Chism, 26, of Los Angeles on Monday, April 8.
They are facing charges of first-degree trafficking drugs (5.8 pounds of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana (3.5 pounds of marijuana), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana - synthetic narcotic (Adderall), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials said Kelly and Myrtis are prior offenders on the last of the above five charges. Kelly also faces a charge of no valid license, first-offense.
Dnasia also faces a charge stemming from a felony Jackson County warrant of distribution of a controlled substance.
The confiscated methamphetamine has a street value of $217,723.20 according to officials.
All arrested individuals were placed in the Callaway County Jail.
