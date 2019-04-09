Missouri Dept. of Conservation urges drivers to slow down, give turtles a brake

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to be cautious on roads this spring and give turtles a brake.
According to the conservation department, the reptiles are often hit by cars in the warmer months and are more at risk this time of year because they are more active.
Common turtles spotted crossing Missouri roads include three-toed box turtles, ornate box turtles and snapping turtles.
Conservation agents say the turtles come out of their burrows and start hunting for food and mates during warm, wet conditions. This can often lead to them crossing roads.
Thousands of box turtles are killed every year by vehicles.
They say young males make up most of the travelers. They sometimes wander as much as six miles searching for territories and mates. Females are also crossing the roads in search of nesting areas.
Turtles are cold-blooded creatures and depend on external sources of heat to determine their body temperature. Conservation agents say this is why people see them on warm asphalt during cool, spring days.
If helping a turtle safely cross the road, conservation agents say to check for traffic and move the turtle across the road in the direction it was traveling.
They encourage people to leave turtles in the wild. They say taking a wild animal, a turtle or other species, and keeping it as a pet normally ends in a slow death.
According to the MDC, most Missouri turtles can live up to 30 years, but the common box turtle can live up to 80, occasionally living more than a century.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.