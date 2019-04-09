McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers pretending to be deputies

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers pretending to be deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, residents are receiving calls from scammers pretending to be their deputies. They say the caller ID will show the correct number for the sheriff’s office and the scammers will identify themselves as deputies. They say the scammers will then tell the victims they failed to report for jury duty and they must pay a fine with a credit card in order to avoid getting a warrant issued for their arrest.
The sheriff’s office said recently the scammers said they are Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow.
They said this is something that doesn’t happen when someone misses jury duty and that the sheriff’s office will never ask for credit card information.
If someone calls and says they are a deputy and your are suspicious, the sheriff’s office recommends saying, “I need to verify this call and will call the sheriff’s office direct to verify the authenticity.”
