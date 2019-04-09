Mayfield, Kentucky man arrested after running through backyards from police

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A man was arrested after running from police through backyards.
James E. Blake, of Mayfield, was charged with fleeing or evading police, second-degree on foot.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were on a routine patrol when they noticed 29-year-old Blake walking south on 7th Street.
Troopers say they knew Blake had an active arrest warrant, so they tried to stop him. That’s when they say he took off, running through back yards.
He was caught without incident around 9th Street.
Blake was additionally served with a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
