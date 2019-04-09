Lowes, KY man arrest on drug charges and receiving stolen property

LOWES, KY (KFVS) - A Lowes, Kentucky man has been arrested on drug-related charges on Monday, April 8.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information that Jason Avery, 36, was involved in a burglary that occurred on Friday, April 5.
A search warrant was obtained. Stolen items, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found. It was believed that that the drugs were used in trafficking.
Avery currently is under the restrictions of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. There were 9 firearms located in the home.
Avery was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
He was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree Methamphetamine
- Possession of Controlled Substance drug unspecified
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Receiving Stolen Property U/$10000
- Violation of KY EPO/DVO
The Kentucky State Police and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and search.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.