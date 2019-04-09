Heartland health officials warn of deadly fungal disease in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A southern Illinois county health department is warning people of a potentially deadly fungal disease throughout the state.
State health officials say Illinois has 154 confirmed cases of a rapidly spreading fungus called Candida Auris.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health, the first patient identified in Illinois became ill in 2016. Right now, most cases are in the Chicagoland area, but three cases have been found just outside the Heartland in the St. Louis Metro East area.
“There are no clinical cases (confirmed or probable) in downstate Illinois,” said Melaney Arnold with IDPH. “All 158 clinical cases are in Chicago, Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. There are three individuals in the metro east area who were screened and found to have C. auris on their skin, but have not developed infection.”
Health officials say 95 cases are in Chicago, 56 in suburban Cook County, seven in DuPage, Lake and Will Counties and three near St. Louis.
Cassie Eldridge is the health education director at the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. She said it’s a type of yeast that can cause a serious infection, but is mostly found in health care settings.
Eldridge said the people most at risk are already sick from other medical conditions.
“Healthy people are not at risk for getting Candida Auris. It’s mainly for people who have some kind of medical condition or a weakened immune system or those with that kind of tubing coming out of their body,” Eldridge said.
According to IDPH, a laboratory test is needed to determine whether a patient has the infection. Most infections are treatable with a anti-fungal drugs.
Eldridge said the fungus can spread by person-to-person contact or contaminated surfaces. So she encouraged all of us to wash our hands and keep all surfaces clean to avoid contact with the fungus.
For more information on Candida Auris, vist IDPH’s website.
