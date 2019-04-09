KY Governor requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by flooding

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Counties across Kentucky were affected by heavy flooding over the past few weeks.
Governor Matt Bevin has requested a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 58 counties affected in the commonwealth.
Severe weather hit the area hard during February and March causing landslides, mudslides, property damage and flooding.
“This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide nearly one half of Kentucky’s counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks,” said Gov. Bevin. “The resiliency of the Commonwealth’s communities is truly inspiring, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed resources to assist local governments across the state in recovery efforts.”
The governor’s office said severe weather caused more then $41 million in damages statewide.
That damage extends to highways, bridges and utility infrastructure. Three Kentucky residents also lost their lives during the weather event.
The following counties are included in this request: Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Trigg, Union, Wayne, Webster, Whitley, and Wolfe.
